Fees in Carbon Market: Is your food bill higher because of ‘shadow’ collections?

BUYING your weekly groceries at Carbon Market might be getting more expensive, and the reason isn't just inflation. Cebu City officials are investigating a "shadow economy" of unregulated fees that vendors are forced to pay, which eventually makes food prices higher for everyone.

The two tiers of payment

Right now, every vendor in Carbon Market pays for their spot in two very different ways. On the surface is the official "arkabala" fee—a standard daily tax of about P20 paid to the City Market Office. This money goes to the government to help fix roads and maintain the market.

However, there is a second, hidden layer of payments. These include "service charges" for water, electricity, stall cleaning, and even the use of weighing scales. While some fees are organized by cooperatives, others are unverified and could be as high as P300 to P480 per day.

Collections confirmed

Erwin Gok-ong, the former president of the Cebu Market Vendors Development Cooperative, has admitted that these collections are happening. While he didn't confirm the exact high amounts being reported, he acknowledged the parallel payment system exists.

“If you ask me if there are collections, the answer is yes. I will not deny that," Gok-ong said. He explained that many of these are "service-based arrangements," meaning vendors pay for extra help like cleaning or equipment. "If a vendor does not want to avail of a service, then there is no payment,” he added.

Why the Mayor is concerned

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival is worried that these private collections might actually be higher than the money the City Government receives. He has ordered the City Market Office to count every vendor and verify exactly how much money is being moved around.

There is also growing confusion over the market's redevelopment. While the city works with private developers like Megawide, some officials have noticed "commissions" being collected by third parties. This blurs the line between public service and private profit.

How this affects your dinner table

This isn't just a problem for vendors; it’s a problem for every Cebuano. When a vendor has to pay hundreds of pesos in extra fees every day just to keep their stall running, they have to raise the price of their vegetables, meat, and fish to make a living.

To fix this, leaders are proposing that everyone who provides a service in the market must register with the city. This would bring the "shadow" fees into the light and ensure that no one is being overcharged.

The integrity of Cebu’s most famous market depends on transparency. Until a clear registry is created, the city’s most vulnerable traders—and the shoppers who rely on them—remain at the mercy of unregulated fees. The results of the city’s investigation will determine if Carbon Market remains an affordable place for everyone to eat.