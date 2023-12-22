Feliciano resigns as Gubat sa Baha chief implementer

AFTER almost two months of working with Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, retired major general Melquiades Feliciano has decided to leave his post as Task Force Gubat sa Baha (TFGB) chief implementer.

Asked to confirm the report, Feliciano told SunStar Cebu on Friday, December 22, 2023, that he gave up the position on Tuesday, December 19, due to “loss of Interest.”

TFGB is a group tasked to implement measures that will help combat flooding and develop a flood-resilient Cebu City.

He clarified that his resignation pertains solely to his role as TFGB chief implementer and does not include his position as Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) chairman.

“For the TFGB, yes. For MCWD, no,” Feliciano said.

Sometime in November, Rama designated Feliciano as TFGB chief implementer, with an instruction to proceed with the demolition of edifices that obstruct the city’s waterways.

On Thursday, December 21, a Facebook post from Pulitika sa Sugbo was shared by a Facebook account named Nicolle Seno. It was reposted in Cebu Updates Newsroom (a Facebook group by Cebu Updates) by another account named Toni Cervantez. The post included a screenshot of the TFGB group chat that talked about Feliciano’s resignation.

Asked about the Facebook message, Feliciano said it came from his wife. He gave SunStar permission to quote his wife:

“Gen Mel takes his commitment seriously and he values (the) respect shown to him. To be called out yesterday by Mayor Mike in public ‘Mel if you want this job do your part’ that to him was an insult to his work ethics. More so when he was the one who was asked to help.

“Prior to accepting the challenge of Gubat sa Baha he took time to study all materials made available to him. He met up with experts because he never say(s) yes unless he means it. I'm a witness to that one week of intense study and continues study up until last week.

“Gen Mel values his reputation over and above anything. When he volunteers his services he is committed and gives it his all. But if he thinks he's ineffective he will never hesitate to walk away. He's a very simple man with a very simple but hard core standards. Respect is one of those at the top of his lists. He does not say much but he observes

“Maybe Mayor Mike meant it as a joke but Gen Mel does not take (a) statement like that lightly. For now, he does not see himself (as) effective. His expectations of the support for the task at hand simply does not match with what he has planned to implement for the realization of Mayor Mike's vision. This is evident on (in) the 4 weeks he tried to set up (the) office. Of course he commends the river commanders and everyone for their work.

“I'm not Gen Mel's official spokesperson. I'm doing this actually without his permission because I do think those who asked the why deserve an explanation. Have a Merry Christmas everyone!”

The message was sent by Mia Feliciano, Melquiades’ wife, in response to Rene Ugsimar Borromeo’s question on why Feliciano left the group chat.

Asked about the incident when Rama reportedly called him out in public, Feliciano did not specify any date and refused to give more details. (AML)