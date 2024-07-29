Female cop in viral Sto. Niño church video relieved from post

THE female police officer who was assigned at the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño under the Tourist Police Unit of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) was relieved from her post.

The relief happened after an incident involving her, two other security guards, and a member of the LGBTQ+ community on July 27, 2024.

The policewoman (name withheld by police) prevented Athena, of Barangay Hipodromo, Cebu City, from entering the church for wearing shorts and not carrying other valid IDs other than a passport.

A video of the incident went viral online after it was posted by Athena.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson of Police Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, said the policewoman went beyond her responsibilities, noting that it was the security guards’ task to identify who can and cannot enter the church.

"It was very clear that it was not part of her functions anymore. It was part of the functions of the security guard and she was over passionate about it. Probably ning sobra pud siya sa iyahang intention nga makatabang because it was the sole responsibility of the security guard to determine kung kinsay makasulod o dili in place naman ng policy," said Pelare.

He said the task of the police is to ensure the security of the place, stressing that they will called to help if there is already a security problem in the area.

In the viral video, Athena, who has been identified as a transgender woman, can be heard asking the policewoman and the security guards that she be allowed to enter the Basilica.

She said she just wanted to light candles, say a prayer and buy a Sto. Niño image as she is going back to Taiwan, where she has been working as a teacher.

She presented her passport, telling the security guards and the policewoman that she carried no other valid IDs. She was not, however, allowed to enter until she reportedly raised her voice and insisted on her right to enter the church.

Athena said the policewoman even asked what her gender is, to which she replied as "male" based on her Philippine passport.

Athena questioned the policy, noting that other people, including foreigners who wore shorts, were able to enter the church. She also presented a video showing a woman who wore a short skirt and backless shirt inside the Basilica compound.

"Ang isyu is ang shorts, pwede ko maka sulod if mag tapis ko only if I present a valid ID, unya dili man sila modawat ato, didto na nag start ang commotion. Nipaduol na si police officer, didto nako naka take og video," said Athena in a radio interview.

Pelare said that Athena’s case will be investigated by the CCPO, noting that the relieved policewoman was given due process, so she can also defend herself.

He said they cannot just rely on what the video had showed, stressing that it failed to present what happened before the confrontation.

He said they will also ask Athena about what really happened. (AYB/LMY)