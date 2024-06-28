Female driver apprehended for failing to stop despite hitting motorcycle

A hit-and-run driver was apprehended by the members of City of Talisay Traffic Operations Development Authority (CT-TODA) in Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City, after hitting a motorcycle in Barangay Pardo, Cebu City, at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2024.

In addition to breaking traffic laws, it was discovered that the Toyota sport utility vehicle (SUV) was unregistered, which prompted the traffic enforcers to impound the car.

In an investigation by the Cebu City Police Office's Traffic Enforcement Unit, it was discovered that a certain Farah, driver of the SUV, was heading towards Cebu City when she was blocked by two motorcycle-riding men, who allegedly wanted to remind her to settle her payment for the car.

However, Farah did not stop, instead, she struck the motorcycle, turned south, and ran away.

The female driver claimed during questioning that she did not stop because she was terrified of the two motorbike riders, whom she did not recognize.

A video of the incident later went viral after being uploaded in the social media. (DVG, TPT)