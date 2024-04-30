Cebu

Female drug personality yields over P500,000 shabu in buy-bust

A female drug personality was arrested in an anti-illegal drug operation carried out by the operatives of Waterfront Police Station at around 11:25 p.m. on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Sitio Lutaw-lutaw, Barangay Sto. Niño, Cebu City.

Police identified the suspect as Emily Alcontin Navasca, 35, a resident of the said place.

Taken from her were 80 grams of alleged shabu with a standard drug price of P544,000.

According to Police Major Efren Diaz, the chief of Waterfront Police Station, they monitored Navasca for a month after her name came out as being involved in illegal drug activity.

The drug evidence has been submitted to the Cebu City Forensic Unit for chemical analysis. (AYB, TPT)

