Female drug suspect yields P34.6 million shabu in buy-bust in Lapu-Lapu City

A suspected female high-value individual was arrested during a buy-bust in Sitio Mustang Upper, Barangay Pusok, Lapu-Lapu City, at around 7:06 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

The 27-year-old suspect, only known as Lani, of Villagonzalo 2, Barangay Tejero, Cebu City, yielded several packs of suspected shabu totaling 5,100 grams and costing P34,680,000.

The authorities also recovered a cellphone, a trolley bag and a sling bag from the suspect.

The anti-illegal drug operation was jointly conducted by the Intelligence Unit and Drug Enforcement Unit of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Station and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas. (DVG, TPT)