Cebu

Female ex-drug convict nabbed for P1 million shabu in Bohol

Female ex-drug convict nabbed for P1 million shabu in Bohol
Contributed photo
Published on

A FORMER drug offender whose live-in partner is a well-known drug personality was again arrested during a buy-bust carried out by the members of the Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU) of the Bohol Police Provincial Office in Purok 4, Barangay Anislag, Corella, Bohol, at 8:40 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2024.

The suspect was identified as Renedette Goloso, 35, a resident of Purok 2B, Barangay Cabawan, Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

Taken from her were 160 grams of shabu with a standard drug price of P1,088,000.

The operation was led by Police Lieutenant Mark Jucel Reburiano under the supervision of PIU chief Police Lieutenant Colonel Joemar Pomarejos.

The buy-bust was launched after the police received information that Goloso had resumed her illegal drug activity.

The suspect’s live-in partner, who is presently detained at Abuyog Penal Farm in Leyte, is said to be her supplier of illegal drugs. (AYB)

illegal drugs campaign
Bohol illegal drug bust

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph