Female ex-drug convict nabbed for P1 million shabu in Bohol

A FORMER drug offender whose live-in partner is a well-known drug personality was again arrested during a buy-bust carried out by the members of the Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU) of the Bohol Police Provincial Office in Purok 4, Barangay Anislag, Corella, Bohol, at 8:40 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2024.

The suspect was identified as Renedette Goloso, 35, a resident of Purok 2B, Barangay Cabawan, Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

Taken from her were 160 grams of shabu with a standard drug price of P1,088,000.

The operation was led by Police Lieutenant Mark Jucel Reburiano under the supervision of PIU chief Police Lieutenant Colonel Joemar Pomarejos.

The buy-bust was launched after the police received information that Goloso had resumed her illegal drug activity.

The suspect’s live-in partner, who is presently detained at Abuyog Penal Farm in Leyte, is said to be her supplier of illegal drugs. (AYB)