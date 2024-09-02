Cebu

Female HVI nabbed in buy-bust in Barangay Ermita

A female high-value individual (HVI) was arrested by the operatives of Carbon Police Station during a buy-bust at 3:45 a.m. on Tuesday, September 2, 2024, in Sitio Ermita Proper, Barangay Ermita, Cebu City.

The suspect was identified as Janine Palermo Milagrosa, 32, a resident in the said place.

Taken from her were packs of alleged shabu weighing 15 grams, with a standard drug price of P102,000.

The Drug Enforcement Unit of Carbon Police Station conducted the buy-bust after confirming the suspect’s involvement in the illegal drug trade during their monitoring. (AYB)

