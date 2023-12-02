Female pizza worker robbed, murdered by former colleague

THE robbery and stabbing of a female employee of a pizza company that occurred at 2:20 p.m. on Friday, December 1, 2023, was solved in less than an hour.

The victim was identified as Zenny Dondoyano Bazarte, 40, a native of Cansabusab, Poro town, Camotes Island, but temporarily resided in Don Gil Garcia street, Barangay Capitol Site in Cebu City.

She was allegedly fatally stabbed by Kino Bacarro Aying, a 25-year-old delivery rider from Barangay Talima, Olango Island, Lapu-Lapu City, who was once her coworker.

Bazarte was rushed to the nearest hospital and died from several stab wounds in the body, while Aying fled.

According to Police Captain Mark Don Alfred Leanza, the chief of the Abellana Police Station, the suspect was apprehended in Sitio Sadpa, Barangay Sambag 2 in Cebu City.

Leanza claimed that as soon as they got a call regarding the event from the victim's fellow employees at Alberto's Pizza, they started a hot pursuit operation.

Leanza claimed that Aying's long chin and big eyes, as described by the witnesses, made it simple to identify him.

"Paspas namo’ng nadakpan kay na interview man dayon namo ang mga witness didto. Dali ra ang pag-describe ba kay ingun sila dakog mata unya taas ang baba tapos naglakaw ra," Leanza said.

(We were able to apprehend him swiftly because we spoke with the witnesses right away. It's easy to recognize him, because according to them he has large eyes and a long chin, and he was merely walking).

The police recovered the money stolen by the suspect amounting to P197,050 including the knife used in the crime.

Following an inquiry at the Abellana Police Station 2, it was discovered that the victim was in charge of her coworkers' funds who had joined a paluwagan, an informal savings and lending program of a group.

The money was supposed to be distributed among the members of the group before December 24 so they could use it for their Christmas celebration.

Leanza lauded the five police officers working under his direction for apprehending the suspect quickly. (AYB, TPT)