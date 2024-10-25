Female student behind school bomb threat nabbed

According to Lawyer Renan Oliva, head of NBI 7, the student’s arrest was the result of a coordinated operation with their counterpart in Manila.

The suspect, whose name has been withheld, was a former Psychology student who later shifted to Early Childhood Education and is now a first-year student at the CTU-Main Campus on MJ Cuenco Street in Cebu City.

Lawyer Marvey Ocampo, Dean of Student Affairs, worked with the NBI to determine the source of the threat posted in the social media on October 21 at 6 a.m. by a person named "John Steve" that a bomb will explode inside the campus within five hours.

The post also contained an image of C4 explosives attached to a cellphone, leading university authorities to alert local police right away.

Ocampo stated that the threat caused major disruption for instructors and students on the first day of midterm exams.

As a result, the Cybercrime Division of the NBI Manila arrived in Cebu on October 21 to assist with the investigation.

The NBI was able to trace the suspect through her phone number and IP address listed on several social media platforms.

The recovered phone number was also found in school records under the name of a female student.

Using this information, the NBI launched an operation and located the suspect at her home in Mandaue City on October 22.

The authorities seized two cell phones and a SIM card from her.

According to NBI 7, the suspect claimed she was instructed to make the threat by someone she met on social media.

However, she refused to elaborate.

The suspect will face charges for violating Presidential Decree 1727 or the Anti-Bomb Joke Law, and Republic Act 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

She is also expected to face disciplinary action from the school.

Oliva emphasized that the arrest should serve as a lesson and caution to others who are planning to make threats.

"This will serve as a warning to those who do these kinds of criminal acts which threatened the safety and lives of the citizens," Oliva said on October 25.

"Bomb joke is not something you take likely just like sa CTU. The school has to suspend classes, evacuate the students, use the resources of the government. Ang PNP pumunta sa school to look for the bomb, so the NBI do not take this lightly, we will file the appropriate charges if you engage in this criminal act," he added.

The NBI director added that making jokes about bomb threats is serious since it can endanger the safety of others.

The suspect, however, posted a bail of P30,000. (ANV, TPT)