Fences blamed for slowing firefighting operations in Tejero, Cebu City

Summary

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival ordered an investigation into fences and structures blocking a narrow access road, which slowed firefighting operations and caused a nail injury to one firefighter.

The City Legal Office and other agencies will inspect the site to determine ownership of the fenced areas and verify if public right-of-way rules were violated.

A May 16 fire in Sitio Silangan, Barangay Tejero, destroyed or damaged 75 houses, displaced 290 residents, and caused an estimated P2.25 million in property damage.

THE Cebu City Government will investigate reported obstructions that may have hampered firefighting operations during a blaze that swept through Sitio Silangan in Barangay Tejero, destroying dozens of homes and displacing nearly 300 residents.

Mayor Nestor Archival said on Monday, May 18, 2026, that he observed difficulties in containing the fire because of structures built near or along a narrow access road, including fences reportedly constructed over a gutter area.

“I personally saw how difficult it was to put out the fire because some areas, especially those along the road, were fenced off. The moment those areas are fenced, firefighters can no longer pass through,” he said.

Access issues raised

Archival said at least one firefighter was injured during the response after reportedly being struck by a nail protruding from a fence in the area.

A major concern raised by the mayor was that the fence appeared to have been built directly on a gutter, which he said is public property.

He said the reported obstruction would be among the first issues investigated by the City.

Verification of ownership

Archival said he would direct the City Legal Office, the Department of Public Works and Highways, and the Division for the Welfare of the Urban Poor to inspect the site and determine who constructed the fence and whether it violated public right-of-way rules.

He also ordered verification through the City Assessor’s Office to establish ownership of the affected land amid reports that portions may have been sold to private entities.

The mayor noted that several structures appeared to extend inward from the roadside, suggesting that previously open spaces may have been acquired privately.

Redevelopment options considered

If parts of the area are confirmed to be government-owned, Archival said the City may explore redevelopment plans, including reblocking or construction of mid-rise buildings.

“We just want to confirm that if the land is government-owned, the best thing we can do is look into possible development or possibly build mid-rise buildings,” he said.

However, he said that if the land is privately owned, the City would seek cooperation from landowners to secure access routes.

Hundreds displaced by blaze

The fire that struck Sitio Silangan on Saturday evening, May 16, destroyed and damaged at least 75 houses while displacing nearly 300 residents, prompting authorities to investigate both the cause of the blaze and the reported obstructions that may have slowed firefighting operations.

Initial reports showed that 65 houses were destroyed while 10 sustained partial damage.

Authorities estimated property damage at P2.25 million.

The fire spread rapidly after firefighters received the first alarm at 6:58 p.m. based on logs from the Cebu City Fire Station. The incident escalated to first alarm at 7:01 p.m., second alarm at 7:06 p.m., and third alarm at 7:08 p.m. Firefighters declared the blaze under control around midnight.

Authorities have yet to determine the official cause of the fire.

Initial tracing identified the point of origin as a property reportedly owned by Edwin “Loloy” Gomela. The affected area covered about 1,500 square meters.

Despite the extent of the damage, authorities confirmed that no casualties were recorded.

The City Government said around 290 individuals had been registered as internally displaced persons.

Evacuees were temporarily sheltered at the gymnasium of Tejero Elementary School while the Department of Social Welfare Services continued validation and assistance efforts. / CAV