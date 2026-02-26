Fermin acquitted in Roque case

“Cristy Ferminute” and “Showbiz Now Na” host Cristy Fermin expressed relief after being acquitted in the libel case filed by actor Dominic Roque.

Last week, Bea Alonzo also withdrew her cyberlibel case against Fermin.

“Anak, we got justice. We won the libel case filed by Dominic Roque. Thank God for guiding us,” Cristy said.

“Anak, I can finally breathe. All my cases are finished. 2024 was intense for me — five cases! Thank you so much for the trust and love. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Take care always.”

Last year, Senator Kiko Pangilinan and Sharon Cuneta also withdrew their cyberlibel complaint against Fermin following an out-of-court settlement. / TRC