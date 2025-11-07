Fernandez stands with guv

BASKETBALL legend Ramon Fernandez has publicly backed Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro’s call for a comprehensive investigation into government officials and contractors involved in the P26-billion flood control projects, following the deadly flooding caused by Typhoon Tino on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025.

The province suffered what Governor Baricuatro described as the “deadliest flooding in years.”

Homes were washed away and many lives were claimed across various communities, despite the massive amount allocated for flood control.

Fernandez, a former four-time PBA Most Valuable Player who was born in Maasin City (Leyte) but a long-time resident of Cebu, expressed his sympathy for those affected on social media.

His public material (pubmat), bearing the words “Justice for Cebu” alongside his photo, now serves as his Facebook profile picture, emphasizing a demand for accountability.

“Somebody has to answer for it. It’s not acceptable that no one will be held accountable. We’ll see what comes out of this, but somebody has to be responsible,” Fernandez, in mixed Cebuano and English, told SuperBalita Cebu in an interview, supporting the governor’s move to push for a probe.

The former professional player’s post carried a strong message:

“I AM PROUD TO BE A CEBUANO! This is my second home, my heart. And today, I stand with my fellow Cebuanos in one voice: JUSTICE FOR CEBU.”

He added: “We deserve better! Honest service, true compassion and real protection for our people. Let this image be a symbol of love for our beloved Cebu and a call for accountability, hope and change. #JusticeForCebu #BangonCebu #CebuDeservesBetter.”

Governor Baricuatro has expressed her anger over the apparent failure of the projects and recently confirmed to SunStar Cebu that the Provincial Government has already submitted the necessary documents requested by the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI 7).

The NBI 7 is currently conducting an ongoing probe into the alleged irregularities in the P26-billion flood control projects.

The agency is expected to submit its findings to the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI), which was created by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to investigate alleged corruption in flood control projects nationwide. / ESL