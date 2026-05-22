Ferry route revives Oslob Port operations

Summary:

The Mainit Port in Oslob reopened with a daily ferry route linking Cebu to Siquijor and Dumaguete, revitalizing a structure that fell into disrepair after typhoon Pablo.

Asian Marine Transport Corp. CEO Paul Rodriguez noted the rehabilitated port is now operational, with initial daily trips serving approximately 200 passengers, including foreign tourists.

Governor Pamela Baricuatro and Oslob Mayor Ronald Guaren welcomed the reopening, stating the route will strengthen regional connectivity, boost the economy, and improve transport access.

A DORMANT port in southern Cebu has reopened with a new daily ferry route linking Oslob to Larena, Siquijor and Dumaguete, Negros Oriental, aiming to boost tourism and trade across the Visayas.

The project traces its roots to former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo’s administration to improve regional connectivity. Although built, the Mainit Port in Oslob was never inaugurated and fell into disrepair for more than a decade after it was damaged by typhoon Pablo (Bopha).

Rehabilitation began after the Covid-19 pandemic as Oslob’s tourism expanded. Asian Marine Transport Corp. (AMTC) chief executive officer Paul Rodriguez said they “decided to rehabilitate the port because it was slightly damaged.”

“Although it is not yet fully completed, it is now operational,” he added.

Current operations

The ferry service currently runs with smaller vessels and one daily trip, with plans to expand as demand grows. Rodriguez said about 200 passengers, including foreign tourists, recently used the service because of word of mouth and social media.

Long-term plans include extending the route to Panglao, Bohol, to create a wider regional tourism circuit.

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro welcomed the reopening, calling it an important step toward stronger regional connectivity and economic growth. Governor Baricuatro said the Provincial Government supports improved transport for island provinces dependent on maritime commerce.

Oslob Mayor Ronald Guaren said the port will revitalize Oslob’s economy and give travelers easier access to multiple destinations. The local government is coordinating with ferry operators to ensure safe and reliable operations as passenger demand increases. / ABC