Festival pays homage to Barangay Tayud’s historical roots

TO PRESERVE and enhance local culture, organizers of the Tayuran Festival in Consolacion, Cebu Province, vowed to elevate the festival, which recently celebrated a successful run over the past weekend beneath the Cansaga Bay Bridge.

The festival is named in homage to the historical roots of Barangay Tayud.

While this marks the festival’s second year, it is the first time it has featured a full range of activities including street dancing, a ritual showdown, and the selection of a festival queen.

Last year, adverse weather conditions hindered the complete execution of the festival.

This year’s event saw participation from five contingents, representing the 10 sitios of Barangay Tayud, each grouped into distinct clusters on Sunday, July 28, 2024.

Former Tayud barangay captain Blessilda “Bingol” Villo, who was the one who thought up the creation of the festival for the barangay, expressed her satisfaction with the festival’s success this year, particularly since the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) of Barangay Tayud were the primary organizers, given the alleged lack of support from the barangay and the municipal government.

Villo has high hopes for the future of the Tayuran Festival, envisioning it as one of Cebu’s major festivals.

Historical roots

She aims to attract various contingents from across the province, elevating Tayud’s profile and promoting its unique cultural heritage.

Tayuran was inspired by Villo, who drew motivation from a festival initiated by Cebu province governor Gwen Garcia. Villo aimed to create a similar event rooted in the historical background of Tayud’s name.

In collaboration with the University of San Carlos and the Aboitiz Foundation, Villo discovered that Barangay Tayud, historically known by several names, owes its current name to frequent attacks by Muslim raiders.

The area’s coastal position and numerous ancient harbors made it a target.

According to the book “History of Consolacion” published by Cebu Province, “Tayuran” refers to someone struck by a weapon that remained embedded in their body.

“We conducted research because I want the festival to be research-based”, Villo told reporters on Thursday, Aug. 1.

Winners

The Ritual Showdown was won by Tribu Ba-East, while Tribu Bagawagan triumphed in the Street Dancing competition.

The title of Festival Queen was awarded to VC Jean Baquer of Pundok Makugihon ug Mahigugmaong Tayuranon.

Tayud, the largest barangay in Consolacion, boasts 10 sitios and a population of around 30,000 residents.

Villo expressed her desire to expand the Tayuran Festival, potentially welcoming contingents from companies and other localities in the future, similar to the renowned Sinulog Festival.

She hopes this expansion will enrich the barangay’s history and boost local tourism, highlighting Tayud’s famous oysters and peanuts.

The festival has garnered support from the barangay’s Sangguniang Kabataan (SK), which allocated funds for the participants, providing 20,000 pesos for each contingent.

Each contingent consists of 60 dancers and props men aged 15 to 30. / CAV