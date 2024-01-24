Festive beat of drums greet arriving balikbayans at MCIA

OVER 1,000 balikbayans and foreign tourists relished Sinulog festivities and treats at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA), the country’s multi-awarded and second-busiest airport.

Last Jan. 18, 2024, arriving guests were welcomed by a rondalla serenade, Sinulog dances, drumbeaters, and a colorful Sinulog kit that consisted of branded foldable fans, whistle, Sinulog 2024 festival guide brochure containing the festival map, schedule of activities, and information on activities, as well as a Be My Guest Travel Passport from the Department of Tourism.

The Sinulog Festival is a significant event in the Philippines where it attracts millions of visitors from around the country and abroad. The festival also serves as an economic boost for Cebu as it brings in many tourists and generates significant revenue for local businesses. MCIA welcomed 10 million passengers in 2023, marking an incredible rebound post-pandemic. MCIA caters to 28 domestic destinations and 12 international destinations.