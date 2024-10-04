FEU 11 gores UE in UAAP tourney

MANILA – Far Eastern University notched its second win at the expense of University of the East, 4-0, in the UAAP Season 87 men’s football tournament at the University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman Football Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024.

Rookie Edgar Aban Jr. came up with another brilliant game for the Tamaraws, who tallied six points after two matches.

“It is important to win, it is important to have good results. To be honest today, we have some problems. I don’t know if it is because of the rain. I don’t know why,” FEU’s Spanish coach Roman Oliver remarked after the match.

“In the end, we found a solution. We found a way to attack. We are happy. Six points in two matches. So perfect start.”

The 19-year-old Aban delivered two goals, in the 25th minute and in the 43rd minute, to give FEU a 2-0 lead.

Karl Absalon scored in the 70th minute and Selwyn Mamon made it 4-0 with a header in the 87th minute.

Aban, who hails from Masbate, now has four goals, including two in FEU’s 3-0 win over Adamson University.

The Red Warriors, on the other hand, have four points.

Meanwhile, FEU will face Ateneo de Manila University at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, while UE will battle Adamson in the main game at 7 p.m.

De La Salle University will take on the University of Santo Tomas at 2 p.m. / PNA