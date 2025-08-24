FEU escapes St. Benilde in five-set showdown

MANILA – Far Eastern University (FEU) survived College of Saint Benilde, 25-22, 25-21, 23-25, 24-26, 15-8, Sunday, Aug. 24, in the 2025 V-League Collegiate Challenge at Paco Arena in Manila.

The Lady Tamaraws rallied behind Faida Bakanke and Jaz Ellarina to prevail over the reigning NCAA champions after two hours and 17 minutes.

Bakanke finished with 22 points off 17 attacks, three blocks, and two aces, while Ellarina chipped in 21 points on 15 attacks and six blocks as FEU improved to a 4-1 win-loss record.

“Consistency and composure really matter here. Even though we were tired from the last game because we finished it at night and then this morning [game], it seems like we can’t excuse ourselves from being tired again. What we really have control over is ourselves, how we move,” FEU skipper Christine Ubaldo said.

“Actually, we don’t look at them as just an NCAA team because we all feel like we’re on the same level here. Whether they come from the NCAA or UAAP, it’s the same. We all train together and they are good in the NCAA, too,” Ubaldo, who made 26 excellent sets and had three points, added.

Gerzel Mary Petallo delivered an excellent all-around performance with 14 points, 22 excellent receptions, and 10 digs.

Lovely Lopez scored nine points to go with 15 excellent receptions, while Margarett Encarnacion tallied a game-high 17 receptions.

FEU will face Perpetual Help on Aug. 26, also at Paco Arena.

Zamantha Nolasco scored 21 points on 16 attacks, four blocks, and an ace for the Lady Blazers, who absorbed their second straight loss for a third-running 3-2 card.

Rhea Densing contributed 16 points on 14 attacks and two blocks, followed by Shekinah Lleses with 13 points and 22 receptions. Clydel Catarig and Cristy Ondangan had seven points each.

Earlier, Letran notched its second straight with a sweep of winless Mapua University, 25-19, 25-23, 25-18.

Judiel Nitura paced the Lady Knights with 16 points off 13 attacks and two blocks.

Sheena Vanessa Sarie had 15 points on 13 attacks to go with 10 receptions, while Gia Marcel Maquilang had 13 points and 10 digs.

Letran (2-2) will battle unbeaten Adamson University on Sept. 3.

“We played very well today. I told the girls we needed to finish this game in three sets and they delivered. Yesterday was a tough five-setter, but today we were much smoother,” Letran coach Aleksi Lähteenmäki said after the one hour and 31-minute match.

“We just need to continue building our own game. Keep our serves and passes consistent, and we can challenge the stronger teams.”

Team captain Alyanna Nicole Ong led the Lady Cardinals with 11 points, including a game-high six blocks.

Freighanne Seanelle Garcia and Raissa Ricablanca chipped in eight points for Mapua, which will try to end a four-game slump against Ateneo de Manila on Aug. 30. / PNA