FEU, La Salle clinch SSL semis berths

MANILA – Far Eastern University recovered from a set down to beat College of Saint Benilde, 21-25, 25-20, 25-17, 25-17, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, and gain a semifinals berth in the 2024 Shakey’s Super League (SSL) Collegiate Pre-Season Championship at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum here.

Unbeaten De La Salle University then outlasted archrival Ateneo de Manila University, 25-18, 25-20, 20-25, 20-25, 17-15, to follow FEU to the next round.

Wing spikers Chenie Tagaod, Alyzza Devosora, and Gerzel Petallo produced double-digit scores as the Lady Tamaraws stretched their winning run to seven.

Tagaod and Devosora delivered 15 points each for FEU, which finished third last year.

Petallo chipped in 10 points on eight spikes and two blocks, followed by Clarisse Loresco with six points.

“Now that we are in the semifinals, we really need to work hard and be more consistent,” Tagaod, who scored on 14 attacks, said.

“We have to keep working and do what the coaches say. Be consistent and just trust your teammates,” she added.

La Salle middle blocker Amy Provido, named as the game’s best player, scored 13 points -- 7 attacks, 3 blocks, and 3 aces.

Rhea Densing scored 14 points, while Clydel Catarig and Wielyn Estoque chipped in seven points each for the Lady Blazers, who were relegated to the classification round after absorbing their fourth straight loss.

The classification for fifth to eighth will begin on Friday.

FEU will face either defending champion National University or University of the Philippines in the knockout semifinals on Nov. 6.

The Lady Bulldogs and the Lady Maroons were still playing as of press time. / PNA