Fiery games on PBA’s All Souls’ Day

THE defending champion San Miguel Beermen, Converge FiberXers and NLEX Road Warriors have one thing in mind, and that is to keep their win streak alive in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Philippine Cup on All Souls Day, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Ynares Center, Antipolo.

Both the Beermen and the FiberXers are eyeing for third straight wins when they collide in the first game at 5:15 p.m.

San Miguel currently holds an even 2-2 (win-loss) slate while Converge has 3-1 a card.

In the main game, the NLEX Road Warriors seek their fourth straight win in a showdown with crowd‑favorite Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings at 7:30 p.m.

The Road Warriors are off to their hottest start of the season, while the Gin Kings are enduring their worst opening phase since 2018, according to PBA statistician Fidel Mangonon III.

NLEX has a 4-1 card, and a victory would bring them into first place in the team standings.

The Gin Kings, on the other hand, own a 1-3 record. / RSC