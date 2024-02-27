Fiery Garces lifts DBTC over hapless USC, 12-0

JOSEPH Kyne Garces showed up with his golden boot as he towed the undefeated Don Bosco Technological Center (DBTC) to an easy 12-0 win over the University of San Carlos in the Sinclair Central Visayas Football Association U-19 qualifiers at the Dynamic Herb Sports Complex on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024.

Joross Tabar and Carsten Pumareja, who both finished with a hat trick, scored the first two goals in the 18th and 20th minute before Garces made it 3-0 in the 24th.

Four minutes later, Garces nabbed his second, while Alezandro Ledesma made it 5-0 at the half for the undefeated DBTC, which leads the seven-team field with nine points.

Cebu Football Club (CFC) Academy also has nine points on three wins but trail the Bosconians by seven goals.

During Monday’s second game, the Abellana National School (ANS) finally broke into the win column with a hard-earned 5-2 win over Scolares FC.

Lawrence Nino Tormon got ANS the lead in the fourth before Axelle Everson Osua got the equalizer for Scolares in the 18th. Ten minutes later, Jerry Bonghanoy gave Scolares the lead for a 3-2 halftiem score.

However, they only got to enjoy it for two minutes after the break as Rheyzel Sean Goc-ong got the first of his hat trick in the 47th to make it 2-2 and banged in two more goals in the 54th and 72nd before Kenshie Jan Malalis made it 5-2 for the final count.

ANS faced winless University of San Jose Recoletos on Feb. 27, while CFC took on fellow undefeated team Don Bosco Boys Home in the second game.

On Wednesday, Feb. 28, DBTC will clash with CFC in the second game with the winner getting a step closer to the title and a chance to represent Central Visayas Football Association in the regional qualifiers. / ML