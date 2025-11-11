Fiesta activities to push through as scheduled

DESPITE the recent calamities that have affected Cebu, Lapu-Lapu City is set to continue the 290th Patronal Fiesta of Nuestra Señora de Regla activities, a celebration centered on faith, gratitude and hope amid the challenges.

Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” Chan, in an interview on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025, said the fiesta activities will proceed as scheduled since these were organized ahead of the Sept. 30 earthquake and the two typhoons in November.

“Atong ipadayon ang atong fiesta activities despite sa atong mga katalagman. I know our brothers and sisters sa Cebu nag-suffer, but we hope nga makahatag ta nila og pagdasig,” said Chan.

“We are not stopping our help sa atong mga neighboring cities. I am in constant communication with Mayor Jonkie (Ouano) and Mayor Nestor (Archival) og unsa pa akong matabang diha nila,” she added.

Religious activities

On Wednesday, Nov. 12, a Holy Mass will be celebrated at the San Roque Parish in Cordova, followed by a motorcade, a seaborne procession and the first Novena Mass at the Virgen de la Regla National Shrine.

The solemn procession will be held on Nov. 20 at 4 p.m. and the Pontifical Mass on Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. to be presided over by Cebu Archbishop Alberto Uy, D.D. The hubo Mass will be held on Nov. 29.

This year’s fiesta celebration carries the theme “Journeying with Mary, Our Lady of the Rule in this Jubilee Year of Hope.” / DPC