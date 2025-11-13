Fiesta adjusts; Sinulog on

TO GIVE devotees more time for veneration, the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu (BMSN) has announced major schedule changes for the 461st Fiesta Señor in January 2026, including moving the “Walk with Mary” procession a day earlier.

The Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) also confirmed that the Sinulog festivities will proceed despite rumors of cancellation following the recent typhoon Tino.

The annual religious events will take place under the theme “In Sto. Niño We Are One.”

New schedule

The Walk with Mary procession, traditionally held on a Friday, is rescheduled to Thursday, Jan. 15. This change facilitates a longer period for public veneration.

According to BMSN media liaison Fr. Jules Van Villa Almerez, OSA, the new schedule allows the Santo Niño image to stay overnight at the St. Joseph National Shrine in Mandaue City on Jan. 15. On Friday, Jan. 16, the image will depart for the Nuestra Señora de Regla Shrine in Lapu-Lapu City for a second overnight stay.

This revised itinerary addresses previous issues where a compressed schedule meant a “relatively short allotted time for veneration” in Mandaue and a late-night or early-morning transfer to Lapu-Lapu.

“Many cannot approach the image, many cannot kiss [the image],” Almerez said, explaining the need for the adjustments.

The remaining key events follow this schedule:

[]Saturday, Jan. 17: Fluvial Procession in the early morning, followed by the solemn procession in the afternoon, and the visperas mass in the evening.

[]Sunday, Jan. 18: Fiesta Day.

The m/v Lite Ferry Ten of Lite Shipping Corporation has been designated as the Official Galleon for the seaborne procession. The Hermano and Hermana Mayores for the celebration will be Edgar Mary Sarmiento and his wife, Jennifer Helen Weigel Sarmiento.

Sinulog continues

Following the impact of typhoon Tino on Nov. 4, rumors of a potential cancellation or suspension of the Sinulog Festival circulated due to community focus on recovery; however, SFI Executive Director Jojo Labella clarified that the annual festival is still on track.

“As of this point in time, after all the catastrophes, there is no announcement or decision of not holding Sinulog festivities,” Labella said in a text message.

Labella confirmed that 31 contingents have already registered for the grand parade, with more expected by the Nov. 30 deadline. To improve crowd control and prevent the congestion seen in 2025, the SFI plans to limit the number of participating contingents.

Preparations are also underway for the return of the brass band competition and the introduction of a new choreographed choral competition. A “pocket Sinulog” may also be held in certain areas, though details are pending.

Security and traffic measures

Authorities will enforce strict security and traffic controls starting with the novena masses from Jan. 8 to Jan. 16. The Cebu City Police Office, with support from the Armed Forces of the Philippines, will be deployed until Jan. 23.

Key measures include:

[]Devotees are strongly discouraged from bringing large backpacks and are encouraged to use transparent bags when entering the church.

[]The Cebu City Transportation Office will enforce a strict “no parking” policy around the Basilica, especially along Legaspi St., a primary access route. Violators will be towed, said CCTO head Raquel Arce.

[]Designated parking areas will include Plaza sa Katawhan, Compania Maritima, Manalili, and Plaridel areas.

[]All devotees must enter the Basilica grounds through the Magellan’s Cross kiosk gate. Separate gates will be installed for PWDs, senior citizens, and other designated groups.

[]The gates will be closed if the maximum estimated capacity of 5,000 mass attendees is reached.

Security officials are also coordinating with the Philippine Coast Guard and the Maritime Industry Authority to ensure safety during the seaborne procession, including vessel registration and safety certification. The route and dry run date will be finalized after a coordination meeting on Nov. 25.

In related developments, engineers have certified that the Basilica, the Pilgrim Center, and the School are all “structurally sound” following the Sept. 30 earthquake, though retrofitting work on the Basilica is ongoing. / EHP, CAV