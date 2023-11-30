Fiesta Señor 2024 procession routes under review

ALTERNATIVE routes for the foot processions during Fiesta Señor 2024 are under consideration, but they may not align with Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama's preference to maintain the use of the original route, which passes along Osmeña Boulevard, where Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) construction is ongoing.

Cebu City Councilor Philip Zafra, the city hall’s representative for the peace and order committee for the Fiesta Señor 2024, said this latest development comes after considering that some roads, initially announced on November 15, 2023, might not be conducive for the thousands of devotees expected to join in the foot processions.

"Based on our walk-through, it's really difficult there in Junquera (Street). So, we have another option to consider from Magallanes, heading towards Leon Kilat, then making a right turn at P. Del Rosario and going straight to Emall, then making a right turn onto MJ Cuenco and heading towards Sto Niño," he said.

He added that this consideration had been under discussion even before Rama made his pronouncement calling for the return of the old and traditional routes.

In a press conference on November 15, attended by security agencies, the church, city officials, and other government agencies at the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu, a new set of routes for the Walk with Mary, Walk with Jesus, and Visperas Solemn foot processions were introduced, all of which excluded the uptown section of the Osmeña Boulevard.

Fr. John Ion Miranda, secretariat of safety, security, peace and order for the Fiesta Señor 2024, said at the conference that they will follow these new routes to avoid the ongoing civil works for the CBRT project along Osmeña Boulevard.

The routes include those for Walk with Jesus on January 11, Walk with Mary on January 19, and the Visperas Solemn Foot Procession on January 20, 2024.

Not the mayor's wish

Rama, currently in Australia, said in his press conference on Tuesday, November 28, through Zoom, said he does not want changes in the route for the foot processions early next year; with this, the mayor ordered to hasten the removal of two skywalks on Osmeña Boulevard.

Zafra, however, said this might be impossible as it might take time and also with the ongoing construction of CBRT in the area.

"If the mayor is insisting nga ari sa Osmeña Boulevard, so if he can do wonders nga mahuman...padulong sa Osmeña Boulevard then mas maayo," he said.

(If the mayor insists on [bringing back the foot processions] there on Osmeña Boulevard, and if he can work wonders to get things done there, then that is good)

Initially announced routes

Miranda said the Walk with Jesus is a 2.4-kilometer procession that will start at Fuente Osmeña Circle and end at the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu.

The route covers Robinsons Fuente, F. Ramos Street, Colon Street, Osmeña Boulevard, toward the Basilica.

The Walk with Mary covers a 5.7-kilometer route that will start at the Archdiocesan Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Barangay Guadalupe. The path includes V. Rama Avenue, B. Rodriguez Street, Robinsons Fuente, General Maxilom Avenue, F. Ramos Street, Junquera Street, Colon Street, Osmeña Boulevard, and toward the Basilica.

Meanwhile, the Solemn Foot Procession will follow a 6.44-kilometer route that starts and ends at the Basilica. Participants will turn left at the back of the Basilica, proceed right to Magallanes Street, then to Borromeo St., followed by right to Leon Kilat Street, left to Alcantara Street, right to V. Rama Avenue, another right to B. Rodriguez Street, and Gen. Maxilom Avenue, F. Ramos Street, and the Walk With Jesus route.

Public safety

In a separate interview on Wednesday, Miranda said various stakeholders had thoroughly discussed the proposed route.

He added that the primary factor considered was the public safety of devotees participating in the religious activities, particularly due to the ongoing civil works in Osmeña Boulevard.

"For the final decision, we apologize for any confusion caused by the information provided in the last press conference. In all the updates, our top priority is the safety of all devotees because that is genuinely our primary concern," he said in mixed English and Cebuano.

The priest said they once again convened with other concerned agencies, such as the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and the police, to finalize all the details.