Fiesta Señor 2025 procession to proceed as planned, CBRT pledges road clearing

AS THE Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño prepares for the upcoming Fiesta Señor 2026, the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project management has committed to making every effort to clear Osmeña Boulevard before the Church’s Misa de Gallo.

Fr. Jules Van Almerez, an Augustinian friar and media liaison for the Basilica, said that with the assistance of the City Government, they can coordinate effectively with the CBRT project management.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, in the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño conference room, Almerez assured that the ongoing CBRT construction along Osmeña Boulevard will not hinder the solemn foot procession for the Fiesta Señor.

He said that since they were able to do both in the years 2023 and 2024, they can also do it this 2025.

“We will adapt, dali ra kaayo ta ka adapt (we can adapt fast),” said Almerez.

He added that the City Administrator assured the basilica that the City Government will coordinate with the CBRT.

Meanwhile, Norvin Imbong, CBRT project manager, told SunStar Cebu via text message on Tuesday that the City Administrator had raised concerns about the ongoing construction along Osmeña Boulevard in preparation for the upcoming fiesta.

“They have called our attention to this. We will try our best to clear the stretch before that event,” said Imbong.

He said that they will start clearing the debris from the construction along Osmeña Blvd. even before the start of the Misa de Gallo in December.

However, the project manager expressed a concern about the ongoing construction of the drainage along the boulevard.

When asked if it would be done before the Misa de Gallo starts which will be on Dec. 16, Imbong said “pangingkamotan (We will try).”

The 460th Fiesta Señor Solemn Foot Procession, scheduled for Jan. 18, 2025, will begin at the basilica and proceed along Osmeña Boulevard.

From Osmeña Boulevard, the route turns left onto Gen. Maxilom Avenue, followed by another left onto Imus Avenue.

The procession will then take a right turn onto MJ Cuenco Avenue, leading back to the basilica. / JPS