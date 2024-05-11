Fifth and last suspect in Liloan shooting incident surrenders

THE fifth and last person who was identified as the gunman during a shooting incident outside a convenience store in Barangay Yati, Liloan, Cebu at dawn on Thursday, May 9, 2024, that killed a 16-year-old girl believed to a member of Crips gang and injured her two male companions, has surrendered to the Liloan Police Station around 3 p.m. on Friday, May 10, 2024.

The suspect only identified as Ugoy, of Sitio Tagaytay, Barangay Calero, Liloan, was accompanied by his parents.

According Police Major Eric Gingoyon, chief of the Liloan Police Station, Ugoy gave himself up to the Calero barangay hall before going to the police station, after finding out that he had been identified as the gunman.

Mak-Mak, 21, who was arrested ahead of him on Friday, identified Ugoy as the one who shot the victims.

He claimed that he was simply the driver during the shooting incident, with his backrider Ugoy acting as the shooter.

Ugoy, however, denied the accusation against him, claiming he just went with the group and had no involvement in the shooting.

To recall, a certain Nilo, 18, was the first to be taken into custody in Barangay Looc, Danao City, around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, after being identified by a witness.

During an investigation at the Liloan Police Station, Nilo identified his four other companions.

After that, the Liloan police went to the other suspects' residences and apprehended the 34-year-old twins in Purok Malipayon, Immaculada, Barangay Jagobiao, Mandaue City at 2 a.m. on Friday, May 10, 2024.

A 9mm pistol with six live rounds was also recovered from their possession.

The fourth suspect, Mak-Mak, was arrested around 4:30 a.m. on Friday, May 10, in Barangay Calero

Gingoyon claimed that the five suspects are all members of the Bloods, which is the rival of Crips gang.

The crime was thought to have been motivated by personal animosities and tension between the two groups. (AYB, TPT)