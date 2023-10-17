Figaro logs Niat at P462.6M

THE Figaro Coffee Group logged a healthy revenue of P4.28 billion in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023, up by 75 percent from P2.44 billion, showcasing impressive growth and solid financial standing.

The firm also logged a six percent increase in same-store sales.

This remarkable growth was attributed to the company’s aggressive store expansion and openings, which saw the addition of 44 new stores during the period, bringing the total store count to 167 by June 30.

Currently, the company already has a total of 186 stores across all brands, with more under construction.

The company’s net income after tax grew by 133 percent over the same period in the previous year, reaching P462.6 million, up from P198.2 million.

This remarkable growth was attributed to increasing volume and efficient management of overhead costs, demonstrating the company’s commitment to enhancing both production and productivity.