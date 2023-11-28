Figaro opens new branches

THE Figaro Coffee Group has opened its 199th store in Dagupan City (Figaro Coffee Villafor Hospital, Dagupan City) and its 200th store in Laguna (Angel’s Pizza Cabuyao, Laguna).

The Figaro Coffee brand boasts 64 stores, 120 Angel’s Pizza stores, 10 Tien Ma stores, and six Café Portofino stores.

The publicly listed coffee chain still has 16 stores in the pipeline expected to open by the end of this year.

In celebration of its 30th year, Figaro Coffee stores across the country will offer regular-sized brewed coffee and Americano coffee for just P30, a token of gratitude to loyal patrons who have contributed to the brand’s success.