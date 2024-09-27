Fight against rabies, mobilizing communities for pet health

Our pets deserve the love that ensures their well-being, which also safeguards our own. This Sept. 28, 2024 on World Rabies Day, the world unites in the fight against a fatal but entirely avoidable disease.

“Rabies is a serious public health problem in over 150 countries and territories, mainly in Asia and Africa,” wrote the World Health Organization (WHO) in a June 2024 article.

Like the sudden crack of thunder in a storm, it strikes without warning, and once it does, the damage is almost always fatal. Still, it is a battle the informed can win.

Facts

In a fact sheet published by WHO, rabies is identified as a virus that infects mammals, including dogs, cats, livestock and wildlife. In up to 99 percent of human rabies cases, transmission occurs through dogs.

“Rabies, a neglected tropical disease, predominantly affecting marginalized populations. Although effective human vaccines and immunoglobulins exist for rabies, these are often inaccessible or unaffordable to those in need,” shared WHO.

Rabies is a zoonotic, vaccine-preventable viral disease that attacks the central nervous system. Annually, over 29 million people worldwide receive the human rabies vaccine.

Cases

As of May 2024, rabies cases in the country have risen, with the Department of Health (DOH) reporting a total of 169 cases. This marks a 13 percent increase from the 150 infections recorded during the same period in 2023.

Seven rabies-related deaths were recorded in the first two weeks of January 2024.

“Despite the common perception that strays are the main carriers of rabies, the DOH reported that 57 percent of infected animals were unvaccinated,” reported Lockton, a global provider of risk management and insurance.

Surge

According to a 2024 article by SunStar, rabies cases in Cebu City have surged by around 50 percent.

Dr. Alice Utlang urged the need for public responsibility in pet ownership, citing one major cause of the increase: the failure to meet the target of vaccinating 80 percent of dogs in Cebu City’s barangays. Currently, only about 50 percent of the estimated 170,000 dogs in the city have been vaccinated.

Vaccinations

In several barangays outside Cebu City, particularly in Talisay City, which has been known for its vaccination drives for years, the local government unit (LGU) has been actively promoting dog vaccination within the community since August 2024.

“Furmoms, our City Veterinary Office will be conducting a barangay visit for rabies vaccinations across all 22 barangays, starting today,” wrote Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas Jr. in an Aug. 8 Facebook post.

Barangay officials, acting as frontliners, have been going door-to-door in every corner of the city. They set up vaccination stations in public spaces, such as gyms or barangay offices, to ensure that every pet owner has access to this life-saving service. The goal is to reach as many dogs as possible and prevent the spread of rabies within the community.

Since then, there have been zero reported rabies cases in the city. This shows that proactive community engagement and widespread vaccination can effectively eliminate rabies threats.

Response

People are encouraged to ask their barangay leaders about the availability of rabies vaccines, and ensure their pets are up to date on their shots.

Additionally, people should avoid letting their pets interact with stray animals, and teach their family, especially children, to steer clear of unfamiliar animals. Responsible pet ownership is key; keeping pets leashed or confined to reduce the risk of exposure to potential carriers is an option. If an animal bite occurs, wash the wound immediately with soap and water, and seek medical help immediately.