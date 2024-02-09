Fight over water leads to hacking in City of Naga

A 58-YEAR-OLD woman landed in the hospital after she was hacked by her neighbor with a bolo.

The incident took place around 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 8, 2024, in Barangay Pangdan, City of Naga, southern Cebu.

Police identified the victim as Aleja Alferez Gonzaga, married, and the suspect as Daniel Alfanta, 37, single.

According to the Naga police investigation led by Lieutenant Colonel William Humoc, Alfanta was collecting water from a communal faucet when Gonzaga instructed him to halt so that others could have an opportunity to get water.

Additionally, the victim instructed the suspect to continue collecting water at night.

But the suspect got angry and struck Gonzaga in the head with a bolo.

Alfanta fled after the incident, but at around 1:40 a.m. of the next day, February 9, he turned himself in to Barangay Cantao-an village chief Cristina Ababa.

The suspect will be facing charge for frustrated homicide. (With TPT)