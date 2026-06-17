Fighting cop Bastillada faces Wild for PBF belt on June 20

FIGHTING cop Jusue Bastillada returns to action in his hometown of Toledo City, where he will take on the experienced BJ Wild in the main event of Chao Sy International Promotions’ “Fist of Fury XI” on Saturday, June 20, 2026, at the Barba Sports Complex.

Bastillada, a full-time police officer in Toledo City, will be gunning for the Philippine Boxing Federation (PBF) featherweight title against Wild.

The 36-year-old Bastillada aims to bounce back from a defeat he suffered nearly a year ago, when he dropped a split-decision loss to former ALA boy Jess Rhey Waminal in a World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Silver featherweight title fight, also held in Toledo City. It was only the second loss of his 12-fight career.

Wild, meanwhile, started his professional career as one of the country’s most promising prospects. He opened his career with 12 wins and a draw before hitting a rough patch.

He is currently riding a six-fight losing skid and has not tasted victory the past three years.

Wild suffered his first career defeat in 2024 when he was stopped by Japanese fighter Subaru Murata in six rounds in Japan. Since then, he has also fallen to Sem Jopet Enano, India’s Laldinsanga Laldinsanga, Gabriel Tapales, Benny Cañete, and most recently, Mark Anthony Sarino.

Bastillada carries an impressive 10-2 win-loss slate with six knockouts, while Wild is 12-6-1, also with six knockouts.

In the undercard, Joperson Trazo (7-2-1, 2 KOs) locks horns with Jhonrey Montesclaros (5-2, 1 KO), while unbeaten Justin Trazo (2-0, 1 KO) faces off with Karl Balingan (3-0, 3 KOs). / EKA