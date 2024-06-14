Fighting cop wins VisProBA featherweight belt

FIGHTING cop Jusue Bastillada continues to live his boxing dream after winning the Visayas Pro Boxing Association (VisProBA) featherweight belt with an impressive second-round stoppage of Kim Lindog in the main event of a Big Yellow Promotions’ boxing show last June 10, 2024 at the Barba Sports Complex in Toledo City.

Bastillada was very aggressive and dropped Lindog three times in the second round and stopped him with five second remaining.

Bastillada improved to 8-1 with five knockouts, while Lindog dropped to 8-18-1 with five knockouts.

Bastillada won the first belt of his career after turning pro in 2018. He is currently a policeman in Toledo City who’s training as a pro boxer in his free time.

In the co-main feature, Rhonvex Capuloy (11-2-3, 8 KOs) settled to a technical draw with veteran Ivor Lastrilla (13-14-2, 7 KOs).

The fight was stopped in the second round after he suffered cuts in both his eyelids from accidental headbutts.

In the undercard, Anthony Gilbuela (8-5-2, 2 KOs) defeated Anthony Galigao (10-22, 5 KOs), John Rey Labajo (3-2-1, 3 KOs) handed Mark Anthony Sarino (2-1, 1 KO), Allan Villanueva (13-4, 10 KOs) stopped Marjon Piencenaves (6-10-1, 4 KOs) and Emje Felicida (1-0) had a successful pro debut with a unanimous decision victory over Apolinario Cano (1-2). / EKA