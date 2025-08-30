Fighting for recognition: A trans student’s journey

ON JULY 15, 2025, I walked into San Carlos School of Cebu with excitement, eager to begin a new chapter of my life. I looked forward to making friends, adjusting to the environment, and embracing school life. By the third day, I was already settling in, but a week later, my adviser raised concerns about my hair.

I was wearing the male uniform, but he pointed out that my hair didn’t meet the school’s “proper haircut” policy. I clarified, “Yes sir, I am wearing the male uniform,” but he insisted it was my hair that needed adjustment. This moment felt like a nightmare. I was instructed to visit the Office of Student Affairs (OSFA). Though I hesitated, hoping the issue would go away, my adviser followed up and insisted I go.

When I met with the OSFA officer, I explained that I was a trans woman and that cutting my hair would cause me gender dysphoria, affecting my mental health. Instead of understanding, the officer responded harshly, questioning why I enrolled if I knew about the policy. He told me to provide medical proof before speaking to the principal.

I confided in my mother, who suggested I transfer schools. With my Tito’s support, who works under DepEd, we scheduled a meeting with the principal. The assistant principal initially claimed the haircut policy was a DepEd rule, but my Tito corrected her, pointing out there was no such rule.

At the meeting, the principal listened to my concerns with empathy. I explained that my hair was crucial to my gender identity and mental health. The next day, I was told I could keep my long hair, but with one condition — I would need to wear the female uniform.

I was relieved and overjoyed, though I kept my composure. The decision meant I didn’t have to transfer or cut my hair. It was a victory — my identity was finally being respected.

Though my father struggled to accept the decision initially, he eventually supported it, asking only that I focus on my studies. This was a huge step forward, not just for me, but for every trans student who dreams of being seen and respected.