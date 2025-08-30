Cebu

Fighting for recognition: A trans student’s journey

Fighting for recognition: A trans student’s journey
Mico Daquioag
Published on

ON JULY 15, 2025, I walked into San Carlos School of Cebu with excitement, eager to begin a new chapter of my life. I looked forward to making friends, adjusting to the environment, and embracing school life. By the third day, I was already settling in, but a week later, my adviser raised concerns about my hair.

I was wearing the male uniform, but he pointed out that my hair didn’t meet the school’s “proper haircut” policy. I clarified, “Yes sir, I am wearing the male uniform,” but he insisted it was my hair that needed adjustment. This moment felt like a nightmare. I was instructed to visit the Office of Student Affairs (OSFA). Though I hesitated, hoping the issue would go away, my adviser followed up and insisted I go.

When I met with the OSFA officer, I explained that I was a trans woman and that cutting my hair would cause me gender dysphoria, affecting my mental health. Instead of understanding, the officer responded harshly, questioning why I enrolled if I knew about the policy. He told me to provide medical proof before speaking to the principal.

I confided in my mother, who suggested I transfer schools. With my Tito’s support, who works under DepEd, we scheduled a meeting with the principal. The assistant principal initially claimed the haircut policy was a DepEd rule, but my Tito corrected her, pointing out there was no such rule.

At the meeting, the principal listened to my concerns with empathy. I explained that my hair was crucial to my gender identity and mental health. The next day, I was told I could keep my long hair, but with one condition — I would need to wear the female uniform.

I was relieved and overjoyed, though I kept my composure. The decision meant I didn’t have to transfer or cut my hair. It was a victory — my identity was finally being respected.

Though my father struggled to accept the decision initially, he eventually supported it, asking only that I focus on my studies. This was a huge step forward, not just for me, but for every trans student who dreams of being seen and respected.

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.

Videos

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph