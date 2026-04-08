Fighting Maroons clip Golden Sox, complete semis cast

MANILA – University of the Philippines nipped University of Santo Tomas, 8-7, in the playoff for the last semifinal berth in the UAAP Season 88 men’s baseball tournament Wednesday, April 8, 2026, at the Rizal Memorial Baseball Stadium in Malate, Manila.

UST scored twice at the top of the seventh inning to tie the game at 6-6 but UP countered with key runs in the seventh and eighth innings to reclaim the lead.

UP skipper Nano Asuncion drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh with a double to left-center, scoring Marvin Nalzaro, who had pinch-run for catcher Chinelle Manabat after he reached base on a walk from relief pitcher Eljin Mendoza.

Consecutive hits from co-captains Razhley Santos and Daniel Badrina gave UP opportunities to score. LM Basañes brought home Santos with a short hit to third baseman Sean De Leon, who could not field it cleanly.

After the Golden Sox threatened in the ninth, loading the bases after rookie Bokie Claro issued two walks, Fighting Maroons head coach Iking Jimenez sent centerfielder Badrina to the mound.

Badrina, who also had two hits and two RBIs on offense, kept his composure and allowed only a single from Tim Caldo, who scored Ybbrahim Degollacion.

Fly ball catch

UST rallied behind Kevin Liwag but his deep fly ball was caught by Eman Javier, sealing UP’s victory.

“The kids who played are really sincere, they really fought. So, this is the outcome. I’m proud of the team, even though I don’t have that many key players, but I’m really proud. At least we made it to the semis; we went through the eye of a needle, but the needle still has a hole, we’ll still make it in,” said Jimenez, reflecting on the team’s one-win first-round campaign.

“I said, after the first round, one win, but until the season ends, we’ll keep fighting. So, maybe they’re motivated, the sacrifices they made while training and then there’s also the exam. Their sincerity and somehow, the team has matured as well,” he added.

The Fighting Maroons will try to keep the momentum against defending champion National University on Saturday, April 11, at 7 a.m.

Alongside Badrina, UP also got two hits each from Eman Javier and Asuncion.

Tim Caldo led UST’s offense with two hits and two RBIs, while Cedrick Marquez also added two hits and two RBIs. / PNA