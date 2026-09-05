Fighting Maroons out to tame surging Cheetahs

THE University of the Philippines-Cebu Fighting Maroons aim to halt the surging Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs as they clash in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 26 men’s basketball tournament on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Set for 3:30 p.m., the matchup marks the season opener for the Fighting Maroons, while the Cheetahs enter hot off a victory over the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers on Tuesday, Sept. 1.

Meanwhile, the University of Cebu (UC) Main Campus Webmasters lock horns with their sister squad, the UCLM Webmasters, in the main game at 5 p.m.

In the high school division, the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Baby Wildcats face the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars at 12:30 p.m., followed by a showdown between the USPF Baby Panthers and the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Blue Dragons at 2 p.m.

Morning action features the Under-15 division, starring the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles against the USJ-R Baby Jaguars, the BC Junior Cheetahs taking on the UV Baby Lancers and the PSS Titans going up against the DBTC Greywolves. / RSC