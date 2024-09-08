Fil-Am Climaco succumbs to Estupinan in ONE 168

FILIPINO-AMERICAN Sean Climaco made a valiant effort but fell short after a second round stoppage at the hands of undefeated Colombian Johan Estupinan in the opening bout of ONE 168: Denver on Sept. 7, 2024 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

The fight started off wildly with both Climaco and Estupinan trying to take each other’s heads off.

Estupinan drew first blood, sending Climaco to the canvas with a solid right.

The 30-year-old Climaco came roaring back and scored two knockdowns later in the first round. He first dropped Estupinan with a lead right hook and then knocked him down again with a left straight.

The momentum was on Climaco’s side going into the second round. However, Estupinan connected with a counter right that floored Climaco. He then dropped him again with a flurry of punches.

Estupinan finally ended Climaco’s night with a third knockdown from a counter right.

The referee waved off the bout in the 1:28 mark of the second round because of the three knockdown rule.

Estupinan was awarded a $50,000 knockout bonus for his performance against Climaco.

Climaco dropped to 11-3, while Estupinan remained unbeaten at 25-0.

In the main event, Superlek Kiatmoo9 just needed 49 seconds to dethrone ONE Muay Thai bantamweight champion Jonathan Haggerty.

Superlek landed a right elbow that knocked out Haggerty in the opening round. / EKA