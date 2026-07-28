Fil-Am music director Troy Laureta calls out alleged racist remarks on It's Showtime

FILIPINO-AMERICAN musical director and producer Troy Laureta urged the entertainment industry to use its platforms responsibly and stop using Black people for satire.

His statement came after Vice Ganda drew criticism for spitting water on Baby Dolls member Johaira during a national television broadcast, as well as for remarks that some viewers described as racist and colorist.

"Even in satire, no one should feel disrespected. No one should be dehumanized. We won’t stand for it," Laureta wrote.

In a separate post, Laureta also called on the entertainment industry to create safe spaces for artists of color.

"Stop using Black people for satire. Stop using brown Filipinos as the maids and katulong on every show we see," he said.