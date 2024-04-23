FilInvest declares 32% cash dividend payout ratio

OPTIMISTIC and positioned for growth following its strong financial performance in 2023, Filinvest Land Inc. (FLI), announced a cash dividend for common shares amounting to P0.05 per share representing a 32 percent dividend payout ratio, the highest ratio declared since 2014.

This was announced during the company’s recent annual stockholders’ meeting, wherein FLI also shared medium-term plans for expansion, ramping up the development of tailored communities and affordable housing solutions while boosting its commercial and industrial leasing business.

Las Marias also shared that FLI intends to launch P25 billion worth of residential projects in 2024, mostly mid-rise residential buildings and landed housing.

Further solidifying its focus of providing value-for-money and future-ready homes, FLI plans to continue to develop mid-rise buildings, catering to the increasing demand for modern living spaces.

The company launched 11 new projects in 2023 valued at P8.7 billion in key areas nationwide. / PR