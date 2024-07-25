Filinvest hospitality boosts offerings in camp john hay

Filinvest Hospitality Corp. is set to develop a 730 square-meter prime property in Camp John Hay, Baguio City, after winning the bid for a six-year lease contract offered by the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) and John Hay Management Corp.

The official signing of the agreement took place on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, at the BCDA Office in Taguig City.

Located along Sheridan Drive in Camp John Hay, the property is a stone’s throw away from Grafik Hotel Collection Baguio, a new hotel being built by the company that recently topped off last June 14, 2024.

As a complementary offering, it plans to build a restaurant on the newly acquired space which was the former site of Cantinetta.

The new project, named ‘The Hay Diner,’ will thoughtfully reuse existing architectural elements, redesigning with minimal changes to preserve the current structure’s Baguio charm. / PR