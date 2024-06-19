Filinvest hospitality fuels expansion with Grafik Hotel collection

FILINVEST Hospitality Corp. (FHC) formally topped off its latest hotel development, Grafik Hotel Collection, located within Camp John Hay in Baguio City.

This marks the official launch of FHC’s Grafik Hotel Collection, a new line of hotels aiming to deliver guest experiences that will inspire stories about Filipino culture and heritage.

The project is in partnership with the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) and John Hay Management Corp. (JHMC). With a total investment of P2.7 billion, the Grafik Hotel Collection Baguio will offer 256 upscale accommodations, five food and beverage outlets, a grand ballroom, meeting spaces and a spa.

FHC targets to open the hotel in the first quarter of 2025.

Catering to both domestic and international travelers, the new hotel will support local businesses and contribute to the overall economic growth of Baguio City.

The project has generated approximately 3,000 jobs during its construction phase and will hire around 250-300 employees when it becomes operational. / PR