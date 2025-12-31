Filinvest Land redeems P5B in bonds

REAL estate firm Filinvest Land Inc. said it has fully redeemed its four-year fixed-rate bonds worth P5 billion, underscoring its financial discipline as it advances key developments in high-demand urban areas.

The bonds matured on Dec. 21, a non-business day, and were paid in full on Dec. 22, the company said.

The redemption was facilitated by Philippine Depository & Trust Corp. as registrar and paying agent.

FLI said proceeds from the issuance were used to complete and expand projects including Studio 7 in Quezon City, which houses the Department of Information and Communications Technology, One Filinvest in Ortigas Center, and the Activa mixed-use complex.

“This reflects our continued financial discipline,” said FLI chief operating and financial officer Ana Venus Mejia, adding the company remains focused on funding growth while meeting obligations. / KOC