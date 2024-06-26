FILINVEST REIT Corp. signs lease agreement with Singapore's Gear Inc.

FILINVEST REIT Corp. (FILRT) signed a lease agreement with Gear Inc., a global player in business process outsourcing established in 2007. Headquartered in Singapore, Gear Inc. powers business growth with over 6,000 professionals from East, South, and Southeast Asia, North and South America and EMEA. This partnership marks a significant milestone for FILRT and Gear Inc. as this is the latter’s first permanent office in the Philippines. Gear Inc. will lease 1,993.10 square meters of premium office space in FILRT’s Filinvest One Building — a Grade A, Peza-accredited, EDGE Advanced-certified office building located in Northgate Cyberzone in Filinvest City, Alabang, Muntinlupa, with an expansion option within the same building. / PR