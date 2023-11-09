Filinvest reit declares P0.071 dividend payable on Dec. 15

THE Board of Directors of Filinvest REIT Corp. (FILRT) on Nov. 9, 2023, approved the dividend declaration to all stockholders amounting to P0.071 per outstanding common share, maintaining the same level as the previous three quarters.

The cash dividends will be payable on Dec. 15, 2023 to stockholders on record as of Nov. 29, 2023. This fourth quarterly cash dividend declaration for the year brings year-to-date dividends to P0.284 per outstanding common share which is equivalent to an annualized yield of 9.5 percent based on the previous day’s market price. FILRT’s dividend yield is higher than the industry average.

As of end-September 2023, FILRT has renewed 31,835 square meters equivalent to 77 percent of the expiring leases in 2023.

FILRT has also successfully signed new leases of 17,509 square meters as of the end of September 2023. Both new leases and renewals were closed at higher rates against current transacted rates in the Alabang area according to the Colliers Third Quarter 2023 market report.