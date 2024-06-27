FILINVEST wins bid for NBI's main office in Pasay

FILINVEST Cyberparks Inc. (FCI), the office business arm of Filinvest Land, Inc. (FLI), won the bid for the lease of office space for the Main Office of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on March 19, 2024. The NBI will be leasing FCI’s prime office spaces at Filinvest Cyberzone Bay City (FCBC) in Pasay City. It will occupy a total of nine floors with a total gross leasable area of 23,595 square meters, within two buildings of the office complex. FCI’s proposal merged as the most compelling, having the lowest calculated quotation among 11 submissions from 10 participants. On June 24, NBI formally issued the Notice to Proceed and conducted another site inspection headed by NBI’s newly appointed Director, Ret. Judge Jaime Santiago. The NBI will occupy new offices from the 3rd to the 9th floor of Building C and the 8th and 9th floors of Building D. FCBC is also providing 464 parking slots to ensure seamless accessibility for NBI personnel and visitors alike. / PR