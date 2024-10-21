Filipina Barbie features sunray crown, morena beauty

The mastermind behind this creation is Carlyle Nuera, the lead designer for Barbie Signature at Mattel, who is Filipino-American. Carlyle seized the opportunity to honor his roots and redefine what it means to be Filipina on a global stage. On Oct. 9, 2024, this new doll made its market debut, creating a buzz among collectors and fans alike.

“I’ve always been proud to be Filipino, and that’s thanks to my family, my parents, siblings, cousins, aunts and uncles, the way we grew up. And now, being connected to and a part of the larger Filipino-American community, I am sooo hyped for this Barbie to finally be out in the world and hopefully make the anaks feel seen, represented, inspired and proud,” wrote Carlyle.

Crown fit for a Filipina queen

The new Filipina Barbie dons a majestic crown inspired by the Philippine sun, intricately laced with sampaguita jasmine flowers, the national flower of the Philippines. Her ensemble features the iconic butterfly sleeves of the traditional terno, a symbol of Filipino elegance, while her heels take the form of a bahay kubo, an ode to the simplicity and beauty of the rural Filipino lifestyle.

But perhaps the most significant detail is her morena skin, a reflection of the beauty that is often underrepresented in mainstream media. The palette of golds, browns, reds and whites perfectly complements her skin tone, emphasizing Carlyle’s intention to celebrate the diversity within Filipino beauty standards.

Even more heartwarming is the connection between this Barbie and the Mutya Barbie. “Ate Mutya Barbie even let lil sis borrow her jewelry; this new Barbie wears the exact same bracelet as Mutya Barbie!” Carlyle wrote. He shared how they had to recreate the mold at the factory, but he insisted on this link, reinforcing the bond between the two dolls and the legacy they carry.

The “Barbie Styled by Design Doll 2” brings designers who chooses where they want to take their doll creatively and, according to Carlyle, he had to look to the “motherland” for his inspiration.

“I kinda think of this new Filipina Barbie as the second coming of my Mutya Barbie from 2015, as if Mutya Barbie is the demure, responsible Ate and this new Barbie is the lil sis that always be galabanting (so, me lol),” wrote Carlyle in an Instagram post. S