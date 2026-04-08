Filipina gets standing ovation on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’

FILIPINA singer Kristel Herrera received a standing ovation during her appearance on Britain’s Got Talent on Sunday, April 5, 2026.

Judges Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, KSI and Stacey Solomon were impressed by her rendition of Whitney Houston’s “Run To You.”

Herrera previously performed the same song during her stint on “Tawag ng Tanghalan” on “It’s Showtime” in 2020. It was also on that program where her British boyfriend, Joshua Mumby — now her husband — proposed to her.

She is currently based in Halifax, West Yorkshire, with Mumby, who was present during her audition.

Herrera is the second Filipino contestant to appear on the show this season. The first was Matty Juniosa, who received the golden buzzer from judge Simon Cowell in March 2026 for his performance of “Purple Rain.” / TRC