Filipinas eye rebound vs. SoKor

THE Philippine national women’s football team headed east on Monday, March 2, for its next assignment in the 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup.

After a 3,620-kilometer flight, the Filipinas started preparing for their second Group A match against South Korea on Thursday in the city of Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia.

The world No. 41 Filipinas are coming off a narrow 0-1 loss to the world No. 15 Australian Matildas and will play at the Cbus Super Stadium in the suburb of Robina, a 27,690-seat arena.

“This is credit to the hard work the girls have put in, not just for the last month but for over a year, to get to this point, to where we want to get into another World Cup,” said coach Mark Torcaso, hours after their encounter with the Australians.

Despite the defeat, the Filipinas displayed resilience and almost silenced a big home crowd with a sturdy defensive effort throughout the 95-minute battle. Their campaign is supported by the Philippine Football Federation and the Philippine Sports Commission.

Australia took the lead in the 14th minute through skipper and comebacking star player Sam Kerr. From there, the Filipinas held firm, limiting further damage after previously absorbing an 8-0 loss to the Matildas the last time they met in an Olympic qualifier.

“I’m really happy with the girls, really proud of them, and we’re just gonna look to get better and better each game,” said goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel.

McDaniel delivered a string of crucial saves, denying attempts from Stephanie Catley (40th minute), Caitlin Foord (53’, 89’), Clare Wheeler (66’), Gorry (74’), and Mary Fowler (86’).

The Matildas tried one last attempt, a final dangerous lob from Fowler, another key scorer, deep into stoppage time (90+4’), but McDaniel also dealt with it.

After the lone goal, the central-defense duo of Jessika Cowart and Hali Long repeatedly disrupted crosses and closely marked Kerr inside the box.

Left back Sofia Wunsch also helped repulse the attacks from Ellie Carpenter, with Fil-Aussie defender Angela Beard providing additional support along the back line. / PSC