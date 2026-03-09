Filipinas keep Asian Cup hopes alive with win over Iran

THE Philippine women’s football team, known as the Filipinas, kept its hopes alive in the AFC Women's Asian Cup after beating Iran, 2-0, on Sunday, March 8, 2026, at Robina Stadium in Gold Coast, Australia.

Sara Eggesvik scored the first goal in the 29th minute, while Chandler McDaniel added another in the 82nd minute to secure the victory for the Filipinas.

With the win, the Philippines finished Group A with a record of one win, two draws, and no losses. The defeat also gave the Iran Lionesses their third straight loss in the tournament.

The top teams in each group automatically move on to the next round. The two best third-place teams from Groups A, B, and C will also advance. The Filipinas’ chances of moving forward will depend on the results of the remaining matches.

Eggesvik scored after the Filipinas’ seventh attempt at goal. Later in the match, McDaniel found the net from the center of the box after receiving a pass from Ariana Markey.

Teams that have already qualified for the next stage include South Korea and Australia from Group A, North Korea and China from Group B, and Japan from Group C.

The Filipinas have been making history in recent years. In 2023, they made their first appearance in the FIFA Women's World Cup, becoming the first Philippine football team, men or women, to qualify for the tournament. They also won the country’s first football gold medal at the 2025 Southeast Asian Games held in Thailand.

Meanwhile, ABC Australia reported that members of the Australian-Iranian community launched an online petition about the safety of the Iranian team.

The petition was addressed to Australia’s Minister for Home Affairs, Tony Burke. It asks the government to make sure no member of the Iranian team leaves Australia while their safety is still uncertain and that any player seeking protection will be allowed to do so. / PNA