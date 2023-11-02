Filipinas out of AFC Olympic Qualifiers

EVEN though the Philippines ended its campaign in the second round of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament with a win, the Filipinas failed to advance to the next round.

The Philippines beat Iran, 1-0, in its last Group A match in the second round of the Olympic Qualifiers last Nov. 1 at the HBF Park in Perth, Australia.

Tahnai Annis scored the match’s lone goal in the 19th minute after scoring off a rebound.

Iran’s Zhara Ghanbari threatened to score the equalizer just before halftime but Filipinas goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel was in top form and defended her attack.

The Philippines had a good first half but Iran gained momentum in the second half of the match led by Ghanbari.

Ghanbari almost hit the equalizer in the 50th minute but her shot attempt bounced off the crossbar.

The Philippines made some crucial substitutions, which included Jessica Miclat subbing in for Annis. The changes paid off and the Philippines held on to the lead and the victory.

The Philippines, however, was pushed out of the tournament after Uzbekistan beat India, 3-0.

Uzbekistan finished as the best second-place team and advanced to the next round instead of the Philippines.

Uzbekistan joined Australia, Japan and DPR Korea in the next round.