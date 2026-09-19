Filipinas roar in Asiad pitch, face powerhouse China next

The Philippine Women’s National Football Team is in for a tough showdown against 2022 bronze medalist China in the 20th Asian Games on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at the Shizuoka Stadium in Japan.

With a 2-0 win against Hong Kong last Thursday, Sept. 17, at the Nagaragawa Stadium in Gifu, Japan, the Filipinas are positioned to make the quarterfinals for a second consecutive time.

The victory put the Filipinas in second place with four points, tied with China on points but trailing in goal difference by two, ahead of their showdown at 3 p.m. tomorrow.

Earlier in the day, China and Uzbekistan played to a 1-1 draw, leaving Uzbekistan in third place with two points. Hong Kong remains winless through two matches.

The match also produced significant individual milestones.

Veteran central midfielder Jackie Sawicki earned her 50th international cap, joining Carleigh Frilles, who reached the same milestone in the previous match against Uzbekistan.

Team captain Hali Long also made history, tying men’s football legend Phil Younghusband as the most capped Philippine footballer of all time with 108 appearances.

Head coach Mark Torcaso admitted that China is a tough opponent, being a powerhouse team in the region.

“We will enjoy this win, and continue our build to the World Cup, and fully respect China and prepare our best accordingly. They are a powerhouse, and we will do our best to get the outcomes we want,” Torcaso said in a press release. / RSC